In addition, Infineon says that it has invested in further production capacities for high-power modules that enable green energy, from wind turbines and solar modules to energy-efficient drives.

“Infineon is pursuing a long-term growth path. Decarbonization and digitalization are driving demand for our semiconductor solutions,” says Infineon’s COO Rutger Wijburg, in a press release. “Cegléd already has a strong track record in enabling green energy. The new manufacturing capacities will help Infineon accommodate the growing demand for electromobility applications.”

The company states that almost every second electric or hybrid car produced in 2021 uses Infineon semiconductors in its inverter.

Once the new factory is fully staffed, another 275 employees will work for Infineon in Cegléd. The inauguration follows almost exactly three years after the foundation stone was laid. Infineon has invested EUR 100 million in the new fab, an investment that was complemented by support from the Hungarian government.