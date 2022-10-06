HARTING and TTI team up in the Americas
The two companies are entering into a partnership in the Americas. TTI, Inc. will be an authorised distributor of HARTING's portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions.
TTI is an authorised specialty distributor of interconnect, passive and electromechanical components.
“We are thrilled to announce that HARTING world-renowned connectivity products will now be available to TTI, Inc.’s customer base,” says Jon DeSouza, President & CEO of HARTING Americas, in a press release.
DeSouza continues to say that this new partnership broadens the company's distribution alliance in the Americas. His messages is supported by TTI CEO Mike Morton who believes that this new partnership will generate new business for both companies.
“As a limited line specialist, TTI is very selective with supplier engagements making certain that we can achieve relevance with each other as business partners. By making the HARTING product portfolio available to our sales and engineering teams, backed by our in-depth stocking model, we are confident in our ability to generate new business for both HARTING and TTI. The authorization of TTI will now compliment the success first started through the Mouser subsidiary of TTI,” adds Mike Morton, TTI CEO.