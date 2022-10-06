© Samsung

With significant market growth in high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), 5/6G connectivity, and automotive applications, demand for advanced semiconductors keep increasing.

To that end, Samsung highlighted its commitment to bringing its most advanced process technology, 1.4-nanometer (nm), for mass production in 2027. But first, Samsung will be further enhancing gate-all-around (GAA) based technology and plans to introduce the 2nm process in 2025 and 1.4nm process in 2027.