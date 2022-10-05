Ad
© Samsung Electronics Business | October 05, 2022

Samsung plans to triple advanced chop production by 2027

The South Korean electronics giant says that it plans to expand its production capacity for the advanced nodes by more than three times by 2027 compared to this year.

Including the new fab under construction in Taylor, Texas, Samsung's foundry manufacturing lines are currently in five locations: Giheung, Hwaseong, and Pyeongtaek in Korea; and Austin and Taylor in the US.

During the company’s annual Samsung Foundry Forum event, Samsung detailed its 'Shell-First' strategy for capacity investment, building cleanrooms first irrespective of market conditions.

The company says that with cleanrooms readily available, fab equipment can be installed later and set up flexibly as needed in line with future demand. Samsung says in a press release that through this new investment strategy, the company will be able to better respond to customers' demands.

The company currently has investment plans for a new 'Shell-First' manufacturing line in Taylor, following the first line announced last year – as well as a potential expansion of Samsung’s global semiconductor production network, the press release continues.

October 05 2022 12:09 pm V20.8.44-1
