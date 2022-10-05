© pichetw dreamstime.com

As the company points out, Arizona – and particularly the Greater Phoenix area – has become a hub for the US semiconductor industry. The Greater Phoenix area is home to 22,203 semiconductor and other electronic component manufacturing jobs and is currently the third largest metro area for semiconductor manufacturing employment. All of this makes the Greater Phoenix area an extremely strategic location for Saras Micro Devices’ manufacturing site.

The company designs and fabricates power delivery solutions for next-gen electronics products. The company has an office in Atlanta, Georgia that is focused on research and development and is planning to add an office in Cupertino, California in the future that will be the design center of excellence for the company. Currently, there are approximately 25 engineers at the Atlanta site focused on research and development. Saras states in a press release that the Chandler site will have about 15 full-time employees by the end of 2022, growing to double that number by next summer – and that it will continue to grow as more operations and products come online.