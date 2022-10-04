© onsemi

The technologies developed at the new location – located at the Light One campus, in Bucharest – are intended for high temperature and high endurance use, isolated drivers for automotive applications and high precision parts for intelligent sensing, the company states in a press release.

The center encompasses the entire new-product development cycle, covering a range of activities such as integrated circuits design, layout, test development, applications, technology development, project management and product marketing. Acquired by onsemi in 2008, the team in Romania has continued to grow, now surpassing 100 employees.