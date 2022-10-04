© GlobalFoundries Business | October 04, 2022
1,000 GF employee’s to transfer to onsemi following fab sale
Back in April of 2019, GlobalFoundries agreed to sell its 300 mm fab in East Fishkill, New York, to onsemi. The sale is now nearing completion and the fab, along with its employees will transfer to onsemi.
According to the agreement signed in 2019, onsemi will pay a total of USD 430 million, out of which USD 100 million was turned over at signing. The balance of USD 330 million will be paid at the end of 2022, at which time onsemi will gain full operational control of the fab and the site’s employees will join the company.
According to a WARN notice the date is now set and the 1,056 employees at the East Fishkill facility have been notified of layoffs expected to occur on December 31, 2022.
The notice continues to state that onsemi has made offers of employment – effective January 1, 2023 – to all affected employees.
Fusion Sourcing Group to represent Intelligent Memory Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has signed Fusion Sourcing Group as its representative in the Northeast United States.
Arm names new Chief Financial Officer Arm has appointed Jason Child as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Child brings more than 30 years of experience in leadership at high-growth companies and scaling global finance functions to his new role.
Spain launches foundry for III-V semiconductors Spain launches its first commercial foundry for III-V Semiconductors targeting integrated photonics.
Silicon Labs expands in India – opens new office in Hyderabad Silicon Labs has officially inaugurated its new office in Hyderabad, located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City. This new office will also be Silicon Labs' largest global centre for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation.
Poland and Taiwan sign agreement on semiconductor collaboration The Polish Office in Taipei and the Taipei Representative Office in Poland have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the Taiwanese-Polish working group on semiconductors.
Kioxia to adjust flash memory production by 30% at two plants Japan’s Kioxia Corporation says that it will reduce the production volume at two of its flash memory plants.
TI starts production at new 300mm fab in Richardson, Texas Texas Instruments' newest 300-millimeter wafer fab in Richardson, Texas, has started initial production and will ramp output over the coming months.
KLA to build a new R&D and manufacturing facility in Wales KLA Corporation says that it plans to build a new R&D and manufacturing center for the SPTS division, in Newport, Wales, UK.
Additional DoD funding reaches SkyWater US semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology says that the Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded the company up to USD 99 million as a continuation of the previous initiative to advance onshore production capabilities for strategic radiation-hardened (rad-hard) electronics.
Comet Technologies expands manufacturing in Malaysia Comet Technologies says that it aims to double its production capacity in Malaysia – the company will add 30,000 square feet and about 200 employees to its operations in the country.
Swissbit expands its manufacturing capability in Berlin A new USD multi-million investment will add a new new semiconductor packaging line to Swissbit's electronics production in Berlin, Germany.
Henkel acquires Thermexit business from Nanoramic Henkel has completed the acquisition of the Thermal Management Materials business of Nanoramic Laboratories (Nanoramic) headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, marketed under the brand Thermexit.
Mobix Labs to acquire EMI Solutions Fabless semiconductor company, Mobix Labs, says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire EMI Solutions, an Irvine-based manufacturer of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering products.
Hexatronic acquires the data center specialist Swedish Hexatronic Group has signed an agreement to acquire 90% of the shares in UK-based Impact Data Solutions Limited (IDS Group).
Kontron AIS takes over LUCOM As of September first, 2022, Kontron AIS GmbH has taken over LUCOM GmbH and thus strengthen its portfolio as an IIoT solution provider for industrial software and industrial automation.
VinFast and Renesas ink strategic partnership Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, is expanding its collaboration with Japanese semiconductor company Renesas to include automotive technology development of EVs and delivery of system components.
Intel's close to making final selection for new Italian site The Italian government and Intel have reportedly selected the town of Vigasio in the northeastern Veneto region as their preferred site for the company’s future chip factory in Italy.
FPT Software launches chipmaking subsidiary Vietnamese ICT company, FPT Software, announces that it has launched a new chip subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, meaning that the company is entering the booming semiconductor industry.
Habia Cable opens its brand new Polish production facility Habia Cable has officially inaugurated its new, purpose-built, production facility in Poland.
Astera Labs opens new Vancouver location Connectivity solutions specialist Astera Labs has officially opened Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and lab to support the company’s development of interconnect technologies for AI and Machine Learning architectures.
Qualcomm's automotive design-win pipeline expands to $30B Qualcomm says that its automotive design-win pipeline has grown to USD 30 billion, driven by increased adoption of the company's Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions across the auto industry.
Henkel expands South Dakota facility Henkel has broken ground on a 35,000 square-foot expansion of its production facility in Brandon, South Dakota. The expanded facility will add new manufacturing muscles and allow Henkel to increase production of thermal interface materials used to manufacture electronics and electric vehicles.
Mouser adds 35+ new manufacturer brands to its line card Mouser Electronics continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022.
Intelligent Memory expands its reach in Europe The manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has won three new strategic distribution partners in Europe – covering the Benelux region, Poland and the UK.
Indium opens the doors to its expanded operations in Rome In late August 2022 Indium Corporation opened the doors to its latest expansion. The company's facility in Rome, New York is now Indium's largest manufacturing center globally in terms of square footage.
onsemi invests $450 million to expand European SiC fab onsemi says that the newly inaugurated expanded silicon carbide (SiC) fab in Roznov, Czech Republic will increase its the company's SiC wafer production capacity by 16 times over the next two years.Load more news