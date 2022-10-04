Fusion Sourcing Group to represent Intelligent Memory
Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has signed Fusion Sourcing Group as its representative in the Northeast United States.
With this agreement, Fusion will act as IM’s professional, outsourced field sales force. Fusion will provide design-in services and work with IM’s distributors to source the required components and memory modules.
“Our memory portfolio is designed with the requirements of industrial applications on quality, longevity and long-term availability in mind,” says David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory, in a press release. “We are excited to work with Fusion Sourcing Group and its incredible team of experienced industry professionals as we both share a relentless focus on customer requirements.”
As one of the few memory manufacturers, Intelligent Memory offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR4 in addition to its customisable NAND flash memory portfolio.
“The extensiveness of the Intelligent Memory portfolio is an excellent fit to our existing product offering and enhances our ability to be a resource for our customers. Applications which require some sort of memory in the design can now be provided through IM. We look forward to meeting those requirements with solutions that best complement individual needs of our customers over the lifetime of their designs,” says Gary Chessen, President of Fusion Sourcing.