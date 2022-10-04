© Intelligent Memory

With this agreement, Fusion will act as IM’s professional, outsourced field sales force. Fusion will provide design-in services and work with IM’s distributors to source the required components and memory modules.

“Our memory portfolio is designed with the requirements of industrial applications on quality, longevity and long-term availability in mind,” says David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory, in a press release. “We are excited to work with Fusion Sourcing Group and its incredible team of experienced industry professionals as we both share a relentless focus on customer requirements.”

As one of the few memory manufacturers, Intelligent Memory offers DRAM components as well as DRAM modules ranging from SDRAM to DDR4 in addition to its customisable NAND flash memory portfolio.