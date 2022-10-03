© arm

Child will join Arm on November 2, 2022 and lead the company’s global finance and IT organisations, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas.

“Jason is an experienced leader in global finance and technology. His extensive experience in financial management at public companies and IPO execution will be invaluable in preparation for a potential public listing. I look forward to working with him as part of the Arm leadership team as we continue to define the future of computing, built on Arm,” the CEO says in a press release

Child will replace current CFO Inder Singh who will remain at Arm in an advisory role and assist in the transition through November before moving to a new opportunity.

Child most recently served as senior vice president and CFO at Splunk from 2019. Prior to Splunk, Child held multiple CFO positions including at Groupon, which he helped to take public in 2011 and as CFO at Amazon International.