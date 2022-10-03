© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

The working group will be a new platform for both sides to discuss and coordinate actions focused on deepening collaboration between the representatives of public administration, R&D experts, business, academia and education facilities.

"The MoU reflects growing Polish-Taiwanese technological cooperation. The aim of the MoU is to foster close bilateral collaboration between Poland and Taiwan in the field of semiconductors and microelectronics, focusing on investment, business and R&D cooperation," says Cyryl Kozaczewski, director of the Polish Office in Taipei, in a press release

The group will be promoting joint activities in the field of semiconductors and microelectronics – the group will also be working on the education and training of the professionals for the semiconductor industry.