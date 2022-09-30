© KLA – For illustrative purposes only

Investing more than USD 100 million, the company will create a new 200,000 square-foot innovation center and manufacturing facility. The new location will include offices, cleanrooms, storage and support facilities and accommodate up to 750 employees.

The new innovation center will provide over 25,000 square feet of cleanrooms for R&D and more than 35,000 square feet of bespoke manufacturing assembly halls.

"This investment and expansion in Wales will help us continue to develop wafer processing solutions for the high growth secular industries and build on the existing expertise in advance packaging and compound semiconductor processing technologies to strengthen our portfolio of solutions for 5G communications, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, datacenters, medical devices, and much more," says Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation.

A groundbreaking event is planned for October 5, 2022, and the company expects to complete the building in early 2025.