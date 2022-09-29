© Comet Technologies

The announcement was made at the official inauguration of Comet's initial investment in Penang, which was celebrated at Comet's existing facility in Taman Perindustrian Batu Kawan, Penang.

"Further expansion of our presence in Asia is key for Comet, as several of our OEM customers have significant manufacturing operations in Asia," says Stephan Haferl, CEO of Comet Group, in a press release.

To meet increasing demand and capitalise on opportunities in the region, Comet will rent an additional 30,000 square feet at the current location in Penang to produce critical high-frequency components. This decision was made against the backdrop of long-term growth drivers for semiconductor and electronics demand.

Chai Huat Yeoh, general manager of Comet Malaysia says in the press release that the company expects to create another 200 jobs over the next 3 years.

Once completed, Comet will have a total of 60’000 square feet available and employ about 500 people to meet the demand of the semiconductor equipment customers.