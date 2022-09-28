Henkel acquires Thermexit business from Nanoramic
Henkel has completed the acquisition of the Thermal Management Materials business of Nanoramic Laboratories (Nanoramic) headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, marketed under the brand Thermexit.
Nanoramic is an R&D company focused on developing energy storage and thermal management technologies based on carbon composites. With this acquisition, Henkel aims to strengthen the position of its Adhesive Technologies business unit in the growing markets for Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) by expanding its capabilities in high-performance segments.
The Thermexit portfolio includes patented, high-performance thermal interface gap pads based on a nano-filler technology.
“Thermal management solutions are an important growth technology within our materials portfolio and play a major role to further drive innovations with regards to global megatrends such as connectivity, mobility and sustainability,” explained Jan-Dirk Auris, Executive Vice President Henkel Adhesive Technologies, in a press release. “The acquisition of Thermexit complements our existing portfolio with offerings in high-growing market segments to further create value for our customers.”
Both parties agreed to not disclose any financial details of the transaction.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.