Nanoramic is an R&D company focused on developing energy storage and thermal management technologies based on carbon composites. With this acquisition, Henkel aims to strengthen the position of its Adhesive Technologies business unit in the growing markets for Thermal Interface Materials (TIM) by expanding its capabilities in high-performance segments.

The Thermexit portfolio includes patented, high-performance thermal interface gap pads based on a nano-filler technology.

“Thermal management solutions are an important growth technology within our materials portfolio and play a major role to further drive innovations with regards to global megatrends such as connectivity, mobility and sustainability,” explained Jan-Dirk Auris, Executive Vice President Henkel Adhesive Technologies, in a press release. “The acquisition of Thermexit complements our existing portfolio with offerings in high-growing market segments to further create value for our customers.”

Both parties agreed to not disclose any financial details of the transaction.