“EMI Solutions brings yet another level of product excellence to Mobix Labs’ growing portfolio of wireless offerings currently sampling and under development,” says Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs, in a press release. “This acquisition not only allows us to further develop and deploy solutions for high-tech space and military-grade applications, but also adds meaningful revenue, and provides an existing customer base that is generating revenue and can be leveraged to cross sell additional products and services.”

With more than 25 years of expertise in the electromagnetic interference and compatibility market, EMI Solutions’ line of products includes inserts, connectors and modules that comply with AS9100 and MIL-810/DO-160 standards, as well as the Arms Export Control Act and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

“We are delighted to now be part of the Mobix Labs growing family of products and services and are looking forward to working together with senior leadership to deliver a vast array of commercial applications,” said Bob Ydens, founder and president at EMI Solutions.

Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, were not disclosed.