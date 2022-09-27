© Hexatronic

IDS Group offers consultation, design, and installation of fiber, copper, and containment solutions to support data center and colocation projects. In addition, IDS has a managed services division that supplies quality engineering to support smart hands services such as racking, stacking, cabinet placement, patching, and auditing.

IDS Group is based out of London, UK, and has approximately 40 employees. The Company serves customers across EMEA with revenues of approximately GBP 13 million.

Hexatronic says that the acquisition will broaden the company's offering within the data center market and takes the offering into EMEA. IDS will work closely with US-based Data Center Systems (DCS) which Hexatronic acquired in September 2021. The acquisition of IDS Groupwill be completed on October 3, 2022.

“We are very pleased to welcome IDS to Hexatronic Group. IDS has a proven track record of working with the most demanding data center customers and will play a key role in growing Hexatronic’s data center business” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group, in a press release.

The remaining 10% of the shares in IDS are held by Benjamin Parker, CEO of IDS Group. Hexatronic has an option to acquire the remaining 10% of the shares over the period 2026-2029.