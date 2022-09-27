© Kontron AIS

Kontron AIS acquired LUCOM from the exceet Group SCA at a purchasing price of EUR 5 million – this includes 100% of the shares and all 22 employees of the company headquartered in Fürth, Germany.

Kontron AIS describes the acquisition of LUCOM as an important strategic step in its portfolio expansion and positioning towards becoming an all-in-one IIoT solution provider for industrial software and industrial automation.

“We are looking forward to increasing our footprint in the area of digitalizing smart factories of tomorrow with LUCOM. The product and technology portfolio does not only fit perfectly into our strategic orientation, it also opens up new industries and strengthens synergies with Kontron's existing hardware components. The combination of LUCOM hardware and software solutions with our know-how in industrial software will have a significant impact on being able to support the customers of both companies even better with their challenges relating to Industry 4.0 and digitalization in the future,” says Michael Jacob, managing director of Kontron AIS, in a press release.

LUCOM has been operating in the space of industrial automation technology for 31 years and specialises in mobile data communication.