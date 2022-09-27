Kontron AIS takes over LUCOM
As of September first, 2022, Kontron AIS GmbH has taken over LUCOM GmbH and thus strengthen its portfolio as an IIoT solution provider for industrial software and industrial automation.
Kontron AIS acquired LUCOM from the exceet Group SCA at a purchasing price of EUR 5 million – this includes 100% of the shares and all 22 employees of the company headquartered in Fürth, Germany.
Kontron AIS describes the acquisition of LUCOM as an important strategic step in its portfolio expansion and positioning towards becoming an all-in-one IIoT solution provider for industrial software and industrial automation.
“We are looking forward to increasing our footprint in the area of digitalizing smart factories of tomorrow with LUCOM. The product and technology portfolio does not only fit perfectly into our strategic orientation, it also opens up new industries and strengthens synergies with Kontron's existing hardware components. The combination of LUCOM hardware and software solutions with our know-how in industrial software will have a significant impact on being able to support the customers of both companies even better with their challenges relating to Industry 4.0 and digitalization in the future,” says Michael Jacob, managing director of Kontron AIS, in a press release.
LUCOM has been operating in the space of industrial automation technology for 31 years and specialises in mobile data communication.
“Following the takeover by Kontron AIS, we have gained a powerful and broad-based partner on the industrial market that will support LUCOM on its further growth path. Kontron, in turn, benefits from our long-standing industry know-how and our comprehensive expertise, especially in the areas of connectivity and VPN services. Potential can now be used together and expanded for the future,” adds Jens Hilgner, managing director of LUCOM GmbH.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.