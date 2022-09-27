VinFast and Renesas ink strategic partnership
Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, is expanding its collaboration with Japanese semiconductor company Renesas to include automotive technology development of EVs and delivery of system components.
As part of this newly expanded agreement, Renesas will provide a broader range of products to VinFast, which will include SoCs, microcontrollers, analog and power semiconductors. Renesas will also provide technical support to assist the Vietnamese company in developing future automotive applications and mobility services. This will in turn allow VinFast to accelerate the development of new EVs-
“VinFast is on a course of market expansion worldwide and mass production to ensure the highest vehicle performance and timely delivery to customers” says Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast, in a press release. “This new partnership with Renesas will give VinFast access to both advanced in-vehicle semiconductor technology as well as high-level system expertise, with the aim to accelerate the development of safe and sophisticated EVs for global markets.”
VinFast and Renesas have previously collaborated on automotive infotainment systems, and Renesas’ SoCs, R-Car, and analog products have already been implemented in VinFast's new VF8 and VF9 EV models.
“We are committed to supporting the local industry in Vietnam through talent development and business expansion. Since founding our design center in Ho Chi Minh City in 2004, we have continued to expand our presence in Vietnam. We also established a second design center in Da Nang this April,” adds Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas. “The collaboration with VinFast reinforces our commitment. We are thrilled to join VinFast’s journey for their global growth beyond Vietnam. By making EVs more widely available, I am convinced we can lead a greener, safer, and more sustainable way of living.”
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.