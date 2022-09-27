Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© VinFast Renesas Business | September 27, 2022

VinFast and Renesas ink strategic partnership

Vietnamese EV maker, VinFast, is expanding its collaboration with Japanese semiconductor company Renesas to include automotive technology development of EVs and delivery of system components.

As part of this newly expanded agreement, Renesas will provide a broader range of products to VinFast, which will include SoCs, microcontrollers, analog and power semiconductors. Renesas will also provide technical support to assist the Vietnamese company in developing future automotive applications and mobility services. This will in turn allow VinFast to accelerate the development of new EVs-

“VinFast is on a course of market expansion worldwide and mass production to ensure the highest vehicle performance and timely delivery to customers” says Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast, in a press release. “This new partnership with Renesas will give VinFast access to both advanced in-vehicle semiconductor technology as well as high-level system expertise, with the aim to accelerate the development of safe and sophisticated EVs for global markets.”

VinFast and Renesas have previously collaborated on automotive infotainment systems, and Renesas’ SoCs, R-Car, and analog products have already been implemented in VinFast's new VF8 and VF9 EV models.

“We are committed to supporting the local industry in Vietnam through talent development and business expansion. Since founding our design center in Ho Chi Minh City in 2004, we have continued to expand our presence in Vietnam. We also established a second design center in Da Nang this April,” adds Hidetoshi Shibata, President and CEO of Renesas. “The collaboration with VinFast reinforces our commitment. We are thrilled to join VinFast’s journey for their global growth beyond Vietnam. By making EVs more widely available, I am convinced we can lead a greener, safer, and more sustainable way of living.”

Intel's close to making final selection for new Italian site The Italian government and Intel have reportedly selected the town of Vigasio in the northeastern Veneto region as their preferred site for the company’s future chip factory in Italy.
FPT Software launches chipmaking subsidiary Vietnamese ICT company, FPT Software, announces that it has launched a new chip subsidiary, FPT Semiconductor, meaning that the company is entering the booming semiconductor industry.
Habia Cable opens its brand new Polish production facility Habia Cable has officially inaugurated its new, purpose-built, production facility in Poland.
Astera Labs opens new Vancouver location Connectivity solutions specialist Astera Labs has officially opened Astera Labs Vancouver – a new office and lab to support the company’s development of interconnect technologies for AI and Machine Learning architectures.
Ad
Qualcomm's automotive design-win pipeline expands to $30B Qualcomm says that its automotive design-win pipeline has grown to USD 30 billion, driven by increased adoption of the company's Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions across the auto industry.
Ad
Ad
Henkel expands South Dakota facility Henkel has broken ground on a 35,000 square-foot expansion of its production facility in Brandon, South Dakota. The expanded facility will add new manufacturing muscles and allow Henkel to increase production of thermal interface materials used to manufacture electronics and electric vehicles.
Mouser adds 35+ new manufacturer brands to its line card Mouser Electronics continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022.
Intelligent Memory expands its reach in Europe The manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has won three new strategic distribution partners in Europe – covering the Benelux region, Poland and the UK.
Indium opens the doors to its expanded operations in Rome In late August 2022 Indium Corporation opened the doors to its latest expansion. The company's facility in Rome, New York is now Indium's largest manufacturing center globally in terms of square footage.
onsemi invests $450 million to expand European SiC fab onsemi says that the newly inaugurated expanded silicon carbide (SiC) fab in Roznov, Czech Republic will increase its the company's SiC wafer production capacity by 16 times over the next two years.
One facility upgrade done – on the the next Farnell and Avnet are keeping busy in September. The month marks the opening of its newly-renovated offices in Leeds, as well as the official groundbreaking on a new Avnet distribution center in Bernberg, Germany.
Nürnberg-based LÖKAST is now an official Metcal distributor OK International announces LÖKAST GmbH in Nürnberg is now an official Metcal distributor.
Mycronic to ship SLX mask writer to Asian customer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment says that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an unnamed – new – customer in Asia.
Skeleton’s supercapacitors to power CAF’s new metro units Supercapacitor specialist Skeleton Technologies says that it will supply supercapacitors to the metro units that the Spanish manufacturer CAF will provide to the city of Granada, Spain.
Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan Updated: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taitung in the southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, local time, reports the Central Weather Bureau (CBW), the country's seismological center.
EPC opens new motor drive center of excellence EPC has opened a new design application center near Turin, Italy, to focus on growing motor drive applications based on GaN technology in the e-mobility, robotics, drones, and industrial automation markets.
Murata to set up a new materials joint venture Murata Manufacturing, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha and Fuji Titanium Industry – a wholly owned subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha – have signed a basic agreement to establish a joint venture to manufacture barium titanate for use in multilayer ceramic capacitors and other products.
Digi-Key enters distribution deal with Schneider Electric Digi-Key Electronics has secured a distribution agreement in North America with Schneider Electric. As a result of this partnership, Digi-Key now offers a selection of Schneider Electric's power, automation and control, and sensor products.
Lam Research opens new center for engineering in India Lam Research has opened a new Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, India – which is said to be the company's most advanced facility in the country to date.
Toshiba resumes partial production following power outage There was a power outage at Japan Semiconductor Corporation’s Iwate Operations, a key production facility of Toshiba Electronic Devices& Storage Corp, on September 11. Since then the company has resumed some of its production.
Enics opens a business development center in Switzerland The new business development center in Baden, Switzerland is said to "ensure excellence in customer service and strong presence in Central Europe".
Farnell sets new revenue record of $1.8 billion Avnet announced results for its fourth quarter ending 2 July 2022, reporting "a robust" quarter of year-over-year sales and operating margin growth. The results were strengthened by a "record-setting" fiscal year revenue from Farnell totalling USD 1.8 billion.
Google tasked to create new supply of chips for researchers The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has signed a cooperative R&D agreement with Google to develop and produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices.
Rutronik expands its presence in China Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente is expanding its presence in China with a new warehouse facility in Shanghai. At the same time, the company is also making a push adding more field application engineering and technical support in the country.
Vedanta and Foxconn to invest billions in Indian chip and display fabs Indian conglomerate, Vedanta, and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, will invest approximately USD 19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Domestic investors preparing an offer for Newport Wafer Fab Nexperia’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab has been heavily criticised and even called in for a full national security assessment. Now a group of British chip executives are preparing an offer for the Newport Wafer Fab if Nexperias takeover is blocked.
Load more news
September 26 2022 11:32 am V20.8.33-2
Ad
Ad