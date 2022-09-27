© VinFast Renesas

As part of this newly expanded agreement, Renesas will provide a broader range of products to VinFast, which will include SoCs, microcontrollers, analog and power semiconductors. Renesas will also provide technical support to assist the Vietnamese company in developing future automotive applications and mobility services. This will in turn allow VinFast to accelerate the development of new EVs-

“VinFast is on a course of market expansion worldwide and mass production to ensure the highest vehicle performance and timely delivery to customers” says Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Global CEO of VinFast, in a press release. “This new partnership with Renesas will give VinFast access to both advanced in-vehicle semiconductor technology as well as high-level system expertise, with the aim to accelerate the development of safe and sophisticated EVs for global markets.”

VinFast and Renesas have previously collaborated on automotive infotainment systems, and Renesas’ SoCs, R-Car, and analog products have already been implemented in VinFast's new VF8 and VF9 EV models.