After 23 years of IT services and solutions in Vietnam, FPT Software has decided to venture into fabless manufacturing. Through the new subsidiary, FPT Software is aiming to grab a piece of the Asia Pacific’s semiconductor market which accounts for 60% of global sales. Researchers at IDC projects that worldwide semiconductor revenue will reach USD 661 billion in 2022, an increase of 13.7% over 2021.

FPT Semiconductor has already released its first ICs – which were designed in Vietnam and manufactured in South Korea, in August 2022. These ICs will be used in IoT medical devices. By 2023, FPT Semiconductor says that it plans to supply 25 million chips globally in seven types, targeting sectors such as telecommunications, IoT, automotive technology, energy, electronics, and others.