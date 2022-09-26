© Habia Cable

The new factory in Doluje was built to meet growing demand and to allow the company to further expand its harness production – which has experienced strong growth in recent years.

“Since 2015, our turnover has been growing by 17% per year on average. In recent years, we’ve seen growing demand for large projects and a ramping up of orders from customers across the defence, industrial and offshore sectors. We were simply reaching the limits of what we were able to deliver in terms of scale,” says Agnieszka Pawlowska, Managing Director of Habia Cable Poland, in a press release.

Pawlowska continues to that the new infrastructure and tailored space will provide the company with new possibilities – not only to develop and produce more, but also to increase its stock of components.

The entire project was completed on time and close to the budget, despite delays and challenges due to the pandemic, material shortages and price increases.

The new Polish facility will offer the company almost 5000 square metres of production space, compared to the 2,900 square metres of production space Habia Cable had at its disposal at the previous factory.

The new factory is located in Doluje, not far from the previous factory located outside of Szczecin in the northwestern part of Poland. The relocation of all departments will take place between 21st October and 1st November 2022.