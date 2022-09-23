© qualcomm Business | September 23, 2022
Qualcomm's automotive design-win pipeline expands to $30B
Qualcomm says that its automotive design-win pipeline has grown to USD 30 billion, driven by increased adoption of the company's Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions across the auto industry.
The increase represents a greater than USD 10 billion expansion since the company’s 3Q fiscal results were announced. Specifically, the expanded pipeline is a result of significant design wins with automakers and Tier-1 suppliers as Qualcomm Technologies advances within the automotive industry.
“Qualcomm is a leader in essential technologies for the Connected Intelligent Edge,” says Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm, in a press release. “Our One Technology Roadmap scales across virtually every industry, including automotive. The Snapdragon Digital Chassis, combined with our relationships with automakers, has resulted in a $30 billion design-win pipeline. We are winning the digital future of automotive.”
Mouser adds 35+ new manufacturer brands to its line card Mouser Electronics continues to expand its line card by adding 36 new manufacturers through the end of August 2022.
Intelligent Memory expands its reach in Europe The manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has won three new strategic distribution partners in Europe – covering the Benelux region, Poland and the UK.
Sponsored content by CogiscanMaximizing Available Resources with the Right PCBA Planning Tool (Advanced Planning & Scheduling) In this short article, we’ll cover how PCBA manufacturers can leverage intelligent, dynamic, and advanced planning & scheduling tools to get better control over production. In the current market, all factories need to maximize available resources – and that includes employees as well as components.
Indium opens the doors to its expanded operations in Rome In late August 2022 Indium Corporation opened the doors to its latest expansion. The company's facility in Rome, New York is now Indium's largest manufacturing center globally in terms of square footage.
onsemi invests $450 million to expand European SiC fab onsemi says that the newly inaugurated expanded silicon carbide (SiC) fab in Roznov, Czech Republic will increase its the company's SiC wafer production capacity by 16 times over the next two years.
Ad
One facility upgrade done – on the the next Farnell and Avnet are keeping busy in September. The month marks the opening of its newly-renovated offices in Leeds, as well as the official groundbreaking on a new Avnet distribution center in Bernberg, Germany.
Ad
Nürnberg-based LÖKAST is now an official Metcal distributor OK International announces LÖKAST GmbH in Nürnberg is now an official Metcal distributor.
Sponsored content by KyzenHow to Find the Right Balance with Your Cleaning Chemistry Total Balance: is having the right amount -not too much or too little- of any quality, which leads to harmony or evenness. It is a condition in which different elements are equal or in the correct proportions. The first and most important variable to look at is “what exactly are you cleaning.” Are you cleaning flux, solder paste, do you have particulate to remove? Are the soils organic or inorganic in nature?
Mycronic to ship SLX mask writer to Asian customer The Swedish manufacturer of production equipment says that it has received an order for an SLX mask writer from an unnamed – new – customer in Asia.
Skeleton’s supercapacitors to power CAF’s new metro units Supercapacitor specialist Skeleton Technologies says that it will supply supercapacitors to the metro units that the Spanish manufacturer CAF will provide to the city of Granada, Spain.
Strong earthquake shakes Taiwan Updated: A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Taitung in the southeastern part of Taiwan on Sunday, local time, reports the Central Weather Bureau (CBW), the country's seismological center.
EPC opens new motor drive center of excellence EPC has opened a new design application center near Turin, Italy, to focus on growing motor drive applications based on GaN technology in the e-mobility, robotics, drones, and industrial automation markets.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSDo you know the differences between selective soldering and wave soldering? Wave soldering and manual hand soldering techniques are common, but selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.
Murata to set up a new materials joint venture Murata Manufacturing, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha and Fuji Titanium Industry – a wholly owned subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha – have signed a basic agreement to establish a joint venture to manufacture barium titanate for use in multilayer ceramic capacitors and other products.
Digi-Key enters distribution deal with Schneider Electric Digi-Key Electronics has secured a distribution agreement in North America with Schneider Electric. As a result of this partnership, Digi-Key now offers a selection of Schneider Electric's power, automation and control, and sensor products.
Lam Research opens new center for engineering in India Lam Research has opened a new Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, India – which is said to be the company's most advanced facility in the country to date.
Toshiba resumes partial production following power outage There was a power outage at Japan Semiconductor Corporation’s Iwate Operations, a key production facility of Toshiba Electronic Devices& Storage Corp, on September 11. Since then the company has resumed some of its production.
Enics opens a business development center in Switzerland The new business development center in Baden, Switzerland is said to "ensure excellence in customer service and strong presence in Central Europe".
Farnell sets new revenue record of $1.8 billion Avnet announced results for its fourth quarter ending 2 July 2022, reporting "a robust" quarter of year-over-year sales and operating margin growth. The results were strengthened by a "record-setting" fiscal year revenue from Farnell totalling USD 1.8 billion.
Google tasked to create new supply of chips for researchers The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has signed a cooperative R&D agreement with Google to develop and produce chips that researchers can use to develop new nanotechnology and semiconductor devices.
Rutronik expands its presence in China Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente is expanding its presence in China with a new warehouse facility in Shanghai. At the same time, the company is also making a push adding more field application engineering and technical support in the country.
Vedanta and Foxconn to invest billions in Indian chip and display fabs Indian conglomerate, Vedanta, and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, will invest approximately USD 19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Domestic investors preparing an offer for Newport Wafer Fab Nexperia’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab has been heavily criticised and even called in for a full national security assessment. Now a group of British chip executives are preparing an offer for the Newport Wafer Fab if Nexperias takeover is blocked.
Power outage shuts down Toshiba's Iwate operations Operations at Japan Semiconductor Corporation’s Iwate Operations, a key production facility of Toshiba Electronic Devices& Storage Corp, have been suspended due to a power outage that occurred during an inspection on September 11.
Micron breaks ground on new Idaho manufacturing fab On the first of September Micron announced its plans to invest USD 15 billion in a new Idaho memory fab. Now, less than two weeks after, the US memory manufacturer has broken ground on its future fab in Boise, Idaho.
Intelligent Memory makes a push in America Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory products, has appointed John West as Director of Sales to drive its presence in the Americas.
X-FAB to license IHP Leibniz Institute's SiGe technology X-FAB Silicon Foundries and the Leibniz Institute for High-Performance Microelectronics (IHP) have further expanded their longstanding partnership. Under the new agreement, X-FAB will now license IHP’s SiGe technology.
Rosenberger opens new automotive components factory in China In August, a new Rosenberger plant in Changzhou, China, started production. The new plant will focus on the automotive industry, manufacturing high-end connectors for new energy vehicles, automotive wiring harness products and automotive high-speed solutions.
Intel breaks ground on $20B investment in the silicon heartland Intel has officially broken ground on the company’s newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. The chipmaker is investing more than USD 20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site.Load more news