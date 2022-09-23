© Henkel

“The investment in our Brandon facility is a key part of our commitment to create value through our operations and supply chain infrastructure to efficiently meet the growing demand of our customers,” says Christof Becker, Senior Vice President Operations and Supply Chain, Henkel Americas, in a press release.

The Brandon facility manufactures thermal interface material adhesives under the brands Loctite and Bergquist, which are used in the electronics and automotive industry, with a specific focus on next-gen electric car capabilities and components.

With an increasing demand on domestic electric vehicle manufacturing, thermal interface materials become an essential part of the supply chain, supporting safe and efficient battery performance during charging and discharging cycles.

The company’s facility in Brandon was built in 2009, covers 36,000 square feet, and employs 120 employees. The expansion will create approximately 20 new jobs and is expected to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2023. Henkel’s is investing USD 30 million in the expansion of the operations in Brandon.