© Mouser Electronics

“Engineers look to Mouser for the latest, most innovative products for their designs, and we strive to meet their expectations by connecting them with leading component manufacturers in our ever-expanding line card,” says Jeff Newell, Mouser Electronics’ Senior Vice President of Products, in a press release.

In the face of semiconductor shortages and other supply chain disruptions, Mouser's continues its strategy to invest in and maintain strong inventory in order to help meet the component needs of manufacturers. The company handles an inventory of more than 1 million unique SKUs at its Global Distribution Center, offering semiconductors and electronic components across all product categories.

Among the new manufacturer partners Mouser has added in 2022 we find Solidigm, Amphenol PCB Piezotronics, The Modal Shop, Allegro MicroSystems and Labforge Inc.