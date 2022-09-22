© Intelligent Memory

With Alcom electronics in Benelux, CSI S.A. in Poland and Simms International plc in the UK onboard, Intelligent Memory is expanding its reach in Europe.

Simms is a specialist distributor focusing exclusively on memory solutions for industrial applications for a range of vertical markets in the UK – think manufacturing, telecommunication, or medical applications.

With CSI, IM has partnered with a computing systems supplier that aims to be the one-stop shop in Poland.

Alcom electronics has a similar approach. The Benelux-focused electronics distributor and representative for electronic components, modules, boards and systems work closely with its vendors to drive added value.