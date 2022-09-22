Intelligent Memory expands its reach in Europe
The manufacturer of industrial-grade memory product solutions, has won three new strategic distribution partners in Europe – covering the Benelux region, Poland and the UK.
With Alcom electronics in Benelux, CSI S.A. in Poland and Simms International plc in the UK onboard, Intelligent Memory is expanding its reach in Europe.
Simms is a specialist distributor focusing exclusively on memory solutions for industrial applications for a range of vertical markets in the UK – think manufacturing, telecommunication, or medical applications.
With CSI, IM has partnered with a computing systems supplier that aims to be the one-stop shop in Poland.
Alcom electronics has a similar approach. The Benelux-focused electronics distributor and representative for electronic components, modules, boards and systems work closely with its vendors to drive added value.
"It is increasingly complex to design industrial solutions with the ever more dependencies that need to be considered," says David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory, in a press release. "For this reason, we are looking for strategic partners that can help guide customers through complexities and advise on the solutions that best match their needs. We are delighted that we have found such partners in Alcom electronics, CSI and Simms."
