Indium opens the doors to its expanded operations in Rome
In late August 2022 Indium Corporation opened the doors to its latest expansion. The company's facility in Rome, New York is now Indium's largest manufacturing center globally in terms of square footage.
The 24,000 square-foot expansion represents a more than USD 10 million investment into the local economy with the company looking to hire 300 employees over the next two years – with many roles needed immediately.
The expansion also brings the number of processes executed at the facility to 25 with more than 175 pieces of manufacturing equipment, a press release reads.
Indium has been operating at the Rome facility since August 2013. Since then staffing has grown from just a few individuals to 163, with more hiring needed to meet increased demand. At the Rome facility, the company produces solder fabrications that are used primarily by advanced electronics manufacturers to build their final assemblies.
"The people of Rome have been welcoming to Indium Corporation since we began our operations here in 2013," said Indium Corporation President and COO Ross Berntson, in the press release. "This investment represents our continuing commitment to being a conscientious corporate citizen, while ultimately contributing to the already fantastic quality of life here."
Following the opening of the expansion, Indium has launched a recruiting drive to address its immediate production needs. The company says that it is continuing its hiring campaign for Rome and other local facilities.
