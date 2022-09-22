onsemi invests $450 million to expand European SiC fab
onsemi says that the newly inaugurated expanded silicon carbide (SiC) fab in Roznov, Czech Republic will increase its the company's SiC wafer production capacity by 16 times over the next two years.
Back in 2019, onsemi added SiC polished wafer and SiC epitaxy (EPI) wafer production to its existing silicon polished and epitaxy wafer and die manufacturing in Roznov. However, the company quickly outgrew its original site and the need for a new building was obvious.
This expansion increase the site’s SiC production capabilities by 16 times over the next two year and create 200 jobs by the end of 2024, the company states in a press release
So far onsemi has invested more than USD 150 million in the Roznov site and plans to spend an additional USD 300 million through 2023. With the move, the company is looking to meet the growing demand for SiC wafers.
“Together with our SiC boule production expansion in Hudson, NH, these increased SiC manufacturing capabilities enable onsemi to provide customers the critical supply assurance to meet the rapidly growing demand for SiC-based solutions,” says Simon Keeton, executive vice president and general manager Power Solutions Group at onsemi, in the press release.
