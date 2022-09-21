© Farnell

Farnell has officially reopened its global head office after completing 12 months of improvement works. 500 staff members return following a GBP 6 million investment to make the Leeds, UK head office more sustainable, comfortable and fit for modern ways of working.

The building now benefits from flexible functional hubs and collaborative spaces. All meeting rooms have also been improved with new AV equipment, while Wi-Fi and mobile phone coverage have been boosted throughout to give staff and visitors better connectivity throughout the office.

“This is a proud day in Farnell’s 84 year history in the UK. The Canal Road refit has seen the business make a multi-million pound investment to bring all of our head office colleagues into a space that we can all be proud of. After what has been a monumental makeover we have brought our global head office back to life to become a workplace which is transformative, modern and meets our new ways of working, while showcasing Farnell as an industry leader and a great place to work,” says Chris Breslin, Farnell Global President, in a company blog post.

But that is not all – a new German distribution center is taking shape

Just as Farnell re-opened the UK head office, Avnet EMEA broke ground on a new distribution center in Bernburg, Germany. The new facility will provide support for the growing semiconductor and electronic components market and also create hundreds of new jobs.

The official ground-breaking ceremony took place on September 7, and in the first construction phase, a total of 56,000 square metres of logistics space, 4,600 square metres of office space and a product finishing center (PMC) with an area of approximately 1,100 square metres is being built. Possible future expansions areas are planned. According to a previous press release a total of around 700 jobs are to be created here by 2031.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2024 and the facility fully operational in 2025. Once completed, the new distribution hub will add to the company's capacity as it joins Avnet’s two existing distribution centers in Tongeren, Belgium and Poing, Germany in serving the EMEA market.