Skeleton’s supercapacitors to power CAF’s new metro units
Supercapacitor specialist Skeleton Technologies says that it will supply supercapacitors to the metro units that the Spanish manufacturer CAF will provide to the city of Granada, Spain.
Headquartered in San Sebastian, Spain, CAF Power & Automation has been working with Skeleton Technologies since last year. Following a successful tender, the Spanish manufacturer has just been selected by Metro de Granada to supply eight new units for the city's network, which will be added to the 15 previously-delivered units which are currently in service.
“Having the highest power density and efficiency in the industry, Skeleton has become a top partner for railway manufacturers such as the CAF Group, which put sustainability at the heart of their activities. Light rail transit systems are already excellent solutions in public transportation but adding our supercapacitors allow to reach unprecedented levels of innovation, sustainability, and cost efficiency. We are very proud to be collaborating with CAF and enable smart city transportation systems in Europe and worldwide,“ says Ants Vill, Skeleton Technologies’ CCO in a press release.
