EPC opens new motor drive center of excellence
EPC has opened a new design application center near Turin, Italy, to focus on growing motor drive applications based on GaN technology in the e-mobility, robotics, drones, and industrial automation markets.
A specialist team will support customers in accelerating their design cycles and define future IC's for power management with equipment to test applications from 400W to 10s of kW.
Moreover, the center will be exploring ways to exploit the potential of EPC’s GaN technology in motor drive applications to substantially increase the efficiency of the motor, leading to higher power density designs.
Turin also features the Power Electronics Innovation Centre, a cross-department entity in the Politecnico di Torino and EPC is collaborating closely with PEIC by investing in shared research and development.
“Our new facility combines a comprehensive GaN product portfolio and design expertise offering customers a center of excellence that is unrivalled for motor drive applications. Its location is key too, as Europe is driving the green revolution in the e-mobility market, by using the Euro 7 standard in the short term and by banning internal combustion engines by 2035. This is definitely the right time to invest in higher power density motor solutions that avoid unnecessary energy waste,” says Marco Palma, EPC’s Director of Motor Systems and Applications, in a press release.
