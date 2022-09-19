© jirsak dreamstime.com

A specialist team will support customers in accelerating their design cycles and define future IC's for power management with equipment to test applications from 400W to 10s of kW.

Moreover, the center will be exploring ways to exploit the potential of EPC’s GaN technology in motor drive applications to substantially increase the efficiency of the motor, leading to higher power density designs.

Turin also features the Power Electronics Innovation Centre, a cross-department entity in the Politecnico di Torino and EPC is collaborating closely with PEIC by investing in shared research and development.