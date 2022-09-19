© Murata

The three companies plan to proceed with discussions and examinations with the aim of concluding a joint venture agreement.



Fuji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. is one of Murata's suppliers that manufactures barium titanate, a material used in multilayer ceramic capacitors.

According to Murata, barium titanate is becoming increasingly important in anticipation of further growth in demand for MLCC's against the backdrop of the rapid development of IT devices and the electrification of automobiles. The company has thus signed a basic agreement with Fuji Titanium Industry and its parent company Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha to establish a joint venture company with the aim of increasing the production capacity of barium titanate.



Details of the joint venture company to be established are currently under discussion.