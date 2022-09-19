Murata to set up a new materials joint venture
Murata Manufacturing, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha and Fuji Titanium Industry – a wholly owned subsidiary of Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha – have signed a basic agreement to establish a joint venture to manufacture barium titanate for use in multilayer ceramic capacitors and other products.
The three companies plan to proceed with discussions and examinations with the aim of concluding a joint venture agreement.
Fuji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. is one of Murata's suppliers that manufactures barium titanate, a material used in multilayer ceramic capacitors.
According to Murata, barium titanate is becoming increasingly important in anticipation of further growth in demand for MLCC's against the backdrop of the rapid development of IT devices and the electrification of automobiles. The company has thus signed a basic agreement with Fuji Titanium Industry and its parent company Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha to establish a joint venture company with the aim of increasing the production capacity of barium titanate.
Details of the joint venture company to be established are currently under discussion.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.