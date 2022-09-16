© Lam Research

The company says in a press release that the new lab will focus on the R&D, engineering and testing of wafer fabrication hardware and software used in the creation of next-generation DRAM, NAND and logic technologies.

"We are proud to build on our long-standing presence in India with the opening of our new, world-class Center for Engineering," says Tim Archer, president and CEO of Lam Research. "This important facility is an expansion of Lam's R&D operations and will play a critical role in the creation of new technologies needed in a time of rising semiconductor manufacturing complexity. It enables us to capitalize on the tremendous pool of technical talent in India as we strive to solve our customers' biggest challenges."

At the new lab, engineers will span a range of disciplines, from plasma and materials science to artificial intelligence and software controls. Featuring and testing equipment, Lam engineers in India can design, test, and validate new deposition and etch technologies on-site rather than sending them to other locations – and thereby shorten the design cycle.

In addition to the new center, Lam currently operates two additional facilities in Bengaluru largely dedicated to software and hardware engineering and support for Lam's global manufacturing operations.