Enics opens a business development center in Switzerland
The new business development center in Baden, Switzerland is said to "ensure excellence in customer service and strong presence in Central Europe".
The new business development center is the home base of the customer service team earlier located in Turgi, Switzerland, as well as Business Development team focusing on the DACH region, a press release reads.
"Besides building a strong manufacturing and turnkey service network, the strategic development of Enics global footprint also addresses the importance of customer service in the customers’ key regions," the company further states.
The office opens on October 1 and is led by Mr. Markus Jeck, who is appointed the Managing Director of Enics Schweiz AG .
Rutronik expands its presence in China Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente is expanding its presence in China with a new warehouse facility in Shanghai. At the same time, the company is also making a push adding more field application engineering and technical support in the country.
Vedanta and Foxconn to invest billions in Indian chip and display fabs Indian conglomerate, Vedanta, and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn, will invest approximately USD 19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production in the Indian state of Gujarat.
Domestic investors preparing an offer for Newport Wafer Fab Nexperia’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab has been heavily criticised and even called in for a full national security assessment. Now a group of British chip executives are preparing an offer for the Newport Wafer Fab if Nexperias takeover is blocked.
Power outage shuts down Toshiba's Iwate operations Operations at Japan Semiconductor Corporation’s Iwate Operations, a key production facility of Toshiba Electronic Devices& Storage Corp, have been suspended due to a power outage that occurred during an inspection on September 11.
Micron breaks ground on new Idaho manufacturing fab On the first of September Micron announced its plans to invest USD 15 billion in a new Idaho memory fab. Now, less than two weeks after, the US memory manufacturer has broken ground on its future fab in Boise, Idaho.
Intelligent Memory makes a push in America Intelligent Memory (IM), a manufacturer of industrial-grade memory products, has appointed John West as Director of Sales to drive its presence in the Americas.
X-FAB to license IHP Leibniz Institute's SiGe technology X-FAB Silicon Foundries and the Leibniz Institute for High-Performance Microelectronics (IHP) have further expanded their longstanding partnership. Under the new agreement, X-FAB will now license IHP’s SiGe technology.
Rosenberger opens new automotive components factory in China In August, a new Rosenberger plant in Changzhou, China, started production. The new plant will focus on the automotive industry, manufacturing high-end connectors for new energy vehicles, automotive wiring harness products and automotive high-speed solutions.
Intel breaks ground on $20B investment in the silicon heartland Intel has officially broken ground on the company’s newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. The chipmaker is investing more than USD 20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site.
Wolfspeed picks North Carolina for new SiC material facility Wolfspeed says that its new silicon carbide materials manufacturing facility will be located in Chatham County, strategically located near its existing Durham Materials factory. With the expansion the company is looking to increase its materials capacity by more than ten times.
Avnet starts construction on new German distribution center On a site area of 190,000 square metres, a high-performance distribution center is being built with several logistics hall sections and adjacent social and administrative buildings. The company is investing a total of EUR 225 million in the expansion in Bernburg (Saale), Germany.
CIL addresses demand with new manufacturing facility A new semiconductor packaging, power device and PCBA manufacturing facility stands ready in Andover, UK following a GBP 9 million investment by Custom Interconnect Ltd (CIL).
Swissbit strenghtens its Embedded IoT Solutions division Claus Gründel has been appointed General Manager of the "Embedded IoT Solutions" division of Swissbit.
Totech completes new HQ and production facility Back in early February, Totech announced that it would be moving its head office and production to a brand new building. Construction started on the eight of February, and nine months later it stands complete.
Samsung subsidiary acquires in-cabin radar sensing pioneer Samsung subsidiary HARMAN International, has acquired Israeli CAAESYS, a developer of vehicle passenger monitoring systems powered by contactless, low-emission radar.
Avnet names new CFO Avnet has officially appointed company veteran Ken A. Jacobson as the its new Chief Financial Officer.
Henkel inaugurates its latest €130 million investment Henkel has officially opened the doors to its new Inspiration Center Düsseldorf (ICD). With a floor area of 47,000 square meters, the ICD provides space for 30 laboratories, four technology centers and room for more than 650 Henkel experts.
Jenoptik breaks ground on new high-tech fab in Dresden The company is investing more than EUR 70 million in a new production facility for micro-optics and sensors located at the Dresden Airport Park.
SkyWater to expand its Florida operations thanks to grant US Semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, has been awarded a USD 36.5 million in a Build Back Better Grant, funds that the company will leverage to expand its advanced packaging facility operations in Florida.
New European Heilind distribution centre set to open soon Heilind Electronics Europe says that it is set to open its new distribution centre in Upper Silesia, Poland, in early September 2022.
SK hynix to invest €10.9 billion in new fab The South Korean semiconductor giant plans to break ground on a new fabrication plant in Cheongju in October 2022. The current plan is to complete construction in early 2025.
Porsche Engineering expands in China with new Beijing office Porsche Engineering, a technology service provider and a subsidiary of Porsche, has set up another Chinese site to better meet localisation needs for the Chinese market, particularly in terms of highly automated driving, connectivity, infotainment, and assistance systems.
Global notebook shipments drops to 195 million units in 2022 According to TrendForce research, global notebook shipments reached 45.74 million units in 2Q22, down 17.7% QoQ and 24.5% YoY, setting a single-quarter post-COVID19 outbreak low. In addition to the end of pandemic proceeds, Chromebook's educational outlook is no longer rosy.
EV Group expands collaboration with ITRI Wafer bonding and lithography equipment supplier, EV Group (EVG), has expanded its collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a technology research institute based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Allegro MicroSystems as first Chief Technology Officer Allegro MicroSystems says that its Senior Vice President, Technology and Products, Mike Doogue, has been appointed as Allegro’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).Load more news