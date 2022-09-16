© Enics

The new business development center is the home base of the customer service team earlier located in Turgi, Switzerland, as well as Business Development team focusing on the DACH region, a press release reads.

"Besides building a strong manufacturing and turnkey service network, the strategic development of Enics global footprint also addresses the importance of customer service in the customers’ key regions," the company further states.

The office opens on October 1 and is led by Mr. Markus Jeck, who is appointed the Managing Director of Enics Schweiz AG .