© Infineon Business | September 14, 2022

Domestic investors preparing an offer for Newport Wafer Fab

Nexperia’s acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab has been heavily criticised and even called in for a full national security assessment. Now a group of British chip executives are preparing an offer for the Newport Wafer Fab if Nexperias takeover is blocked.

The new investment fund, Headlight Technology Partners, is preparing to launch a rescue bid for Newport Wafer Fab should Nexperia’s acquisition be blocked by the UK government.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the investment fund has set aside GBP 300 million to buy and grow the semiconductor manufacturing facility in Wales.

Headlight was formed to invest in advanced chip technologies and materials, such as compound semiconductors, graphene and photonics – But with the future of Newport Wafer Fab still uncertain, the investment fund has expressed interest in the fab, the report continues.

Nexperia completed the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab back in 2021, and the deal has since been heavily criticised. Nexperia is a semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. However, it is also a subsidiary of partially Chinese state-backed Wingtech Technology – which is the root of the criticism. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has previously stated in a tweet that “We welcome overseas investment, but it must not threaten Britain's national security.”

The UK Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy has – according to information obtained by The Register – requested even more time to decide whether to issue a final order in accordance with the National Security and Investment Act and, if so, what provision it should contain.

September 03 2022
