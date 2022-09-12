© X-FAB

Strengthening the X-FAB technology portfolio, the newly created 130 nm platform provides a solution for attaining the elevated performance parameters needed to address next generation communication requirements.

Examples of areas benefiting from this technology include Wi-Fi 6 (and future Wi-Fi 7) access points, plus next-generation cellular infrastructure (in particular 5G mmW and emerging 6G standards) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication. This technology will also be pivotal in the development of +100 GHz radar systems, for use in both automotive and consumer applications.

This license agreement follows on from the collaborative work that began in 2021, where X-FAB’s copper backend was added to IHP’s SG13S and SG13G2 frontend technologies to boost the bandwidth figures that could be supported. In relation to this SiGe platform, X-FAB is set to start engaging with selected early adopters on prototyping projects during Q4 2022. An early-access PDK is available enabling Prototyping, while volume manufacturing will happen at X-FAB France, the company’s facility near Paris.

”The incorporation of IHP’s HBTs into X-FAB’s RF platform will provide customers with a truly differentiated SiGe BiCMOS technology that is certain to bring tangible performance benefits. The technology transfer between our two organizations is a perfect example of how industry and research institutions can work together to achieve outstanding results,” says Prof. Gerhard Kahmen, Scientific Director at IHP, in a press release.