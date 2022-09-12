© Rosenberger

The new plant is described as an essential step to meet the increasing needs of the local automotive market. This significant investment underlines the commitment to further support Rosenberger’s valued local customers with the most advanced products locally produced.

Phase 1 starts with an area of 10,500 square meters, equipped with advanced production and testing equipment made in China and Europe. Phase II is under construction with another 30,000 square meters production space, the company states in a press release.