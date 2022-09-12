© Intel Corporation Business | September 12, 2022
Intel breaks ground on $20B investment in the silicon heartland
Intel has officially broken ground on the company’s newest U.S. manufacturing site in Licking County, Ohio. The chipmaker is investing more than USD 20 billion in the new semiconductor manufacturing site.
With the investment, Intel is looking to boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers.
The initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs along side the two new chip fabs, the company states in a press release. To support the development of the new site, Intel has pledged an additional USD 100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and boost research programs in the region.
Spanning nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, just outside of Columbus, the “mega-site” can accommodate a total of eight chip fabs.
Avnet starts construction on new German distribution center On a site area of 190,000 square metres, a high-performance distribution center is being built with several logistics hall sections and adjacent social and administrative buildings. The company is investing a total of EUR 225 million in the expansion in Bernburg (Saale), Germany.
CIL addresses demand with new manufacturing facility A new semiconductor packaging, power device and PCBA manufacturing facility stands ready in Andover, UK following a GBP 9 million investment by Custom Interconnect Ltd (CIL).
Sponsored content by Rogers CorporationRogers Advanced Material Solutions Enabling Complex Aerospace and Defense Systems Modern Aerospace and Defense systems rely on high performance and high reliability materials to achieve peak performance in demanding mission critical applications. Rogers RT/duroid® 5000 and RT/duroid® 6000 high frequency circuit materials continue as the industry leading Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) enabling complex Radar and Electronic Warfare systems. Recent advancements at Rogers Corporation have introduced our MAGTREX® Magneto-Dielectric system, which is enabling HF-UHF antenna designs to achieve never before performance, smaller size with greater bandwidth than currently available solutions.
Swissbit strenghtens its Embedded IoT Solutions division Claus Gründel has been appointed General Manager of the "Embedded IoT Solutions" division of Swissbit.
Totech completes new HQ and production facility Back in early February, Totech announced that it would be moving its head office and production to a brand new building. Construction started on the eight of February, and nine months later it stands complete.
Ad
Samsung subsidiary acquires in-cabin radar sensing pioneer Samsung subsidiary HARMAN International, has acquired Israeli CAAESYS, a developer of vehicle passenger monitoring systems powered by contactless, low-emission radar.
Ad
Avnet names new CFO Avnet has officially appointed company veteran Ken A. Jacobson as the its new Chief Financial Officer.
Sponsored content by KyzenHow to Find the Right Balance with Your Cleaning Chemistry Total Balance: is having the right amount -not too much or too little- of any quality, which leads to harmony or evenness. It is a condition in which different elements are equal or in the correct proportions. The first and most important variable to look at is “what exactly are you cleaning.” Are you cleaning flux, solder paste, do you have particulate to remove? Are the soils organic or inorganic in nature?
Henkel inaugurates its latest €130 million investment Henkel has officially opened the doors to its new Inspiration Center Düsseldorf (ICD). With a floor area of 47,000 square meters, the ICD provides space for 30 laboratories, four technology centers and room for more than 650 Henkel experts.
Jenoptik breaks ground on new high-tech fab in Dresden The company is investing more than EUR 70 million in a new production facility for micro-optics and sensors located at the Dresden Airport Park.
SkyWater to expand its Florida operations thanks to grant US Semiconductor foundry, SkyWater Technology, has been awarded a USD 36.5 million in a Build Back Better Grant, funds that the company will leverage to expand its advanced packaging facility operations in Florida.
Sponsored content by FusionThe Best Way to Manage Inventory When Demand Drops Inventory cycles often swing from "just-in-case" to “just-in-time,” but recent supply chain trends are pushing manufacturers to amass unnecessarily large inventories. Stockpiling as a safeguarding measure may seem level-headed on one hand, but experience has taught us that it can backfire, creating instability and fostering inflation.
New European Heilind distribution centre set to open soon Heilind Electronics Europe says that it is set to open its new distribution centre in Upper Silesia, Poland, in early September 2022.
SK hynix to invest €10.9 billion in new fab The South Korean semiconductor giant plans to break ground on a new fabrication plant in Cheongju in October 2022. The current plan is to complete construction in early 2025.
Porsche Engineering expands in China with new Beijing office Porsche Engineering, a technology service provider and a subsidiary of Porsche, has set up another Chinese site to better meet localisation needs for the Chinese market, particularly in terms of highly automated driving, connectivity, infotainment, and assistance systems.
Global notebook shipments drops to 195 million units in 2022 According to TrendForce research, global notebook shipments reached 45.74 million units in 2Q22, down 17.7% QoQ and 24.5% YoY, setting a single-quarter post-COVID19 outbreak low. In addition to the end of pandemic proceeds, Chromebook's educational outlook is no longer rosy.
Sponsored content by ICAPE GroupICAPE Group, the power of precision! Since 1999, ICAPE Group secures the supply chain of printed circuit boards and custom-made technical parts of key players in the world electronics industry. With nearly 3,000 active customers, the French based company, is developing and establishing itself as one of the world leaders in its sector.
EV Group expands collaboration with ITRI Wafer bonding and lithography equipment supplier, EV Group (EVG), has expanded its collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a technology research institute based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Allegro MicroSystems as first Chief Technology Officer Allegro MicroSystems says that its Senior Vice President, Technology and Products, Mike Doogue, has been appointed as Allegro’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Meta partners with Qualcomm to produce VR chipsets Qualcomm and Meta have announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate on a new era of spatial computing powered by Snapdragon extended reality (XR) platforms and technologies for the Meta Quest platform.
Pall breaks ground on Singaporian manufacturing facility to meet semiconductor demand Filtration, separation and purification specialist Pall Corporation has broke ground for a new USD 100 million manufacturing facility in Singapore, aiming to boost the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific amidst the global chip shortage.
Sponsored content by Nordson ELECTRONICS SOLUTIONSDo you know the differences between selective soldering and wave soldering? Wave soldering and manual hand soldering techniques are common, but selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.
Selective soldering offers flexibility to the increased demands of soldering on printed circuit boards (PCBs) with mixed components, including through-hole (THT) and surface mount technologies (SMT).
If you manage a mixed-component PCB soldering process, or your aging equipment or PCB designs are pushing the limits of your wave soldering process, consider selective soldering.
Download our ebook to learn about soldering techniques and how moving to selective soldering reduces cost while increasing process flexibility for consistent, high-quality soldering results.
New Yorker Electronics acquires Switches Unlimited Global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, New Yorker Electronics, is acquiring Long Island City-based specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls, Switches Unlimited, Inc.
SK Siltron CSS opens new Michigan manufacturing facility South Korean semiconductor wafer manufacturer, SK Siltron CSS, has cut the ribbon and officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Bay City, Michigan.
Allegro completes acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits Allegro MicroSystems has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits (Heyday).
Phoenix Contact opens a new office in Poznan Phoenix Contact Wielkopolska, a Phoenix Contact Group company, will move into the Nowy Rynek D building in Poznan, Poland.
Micron to invest $15 billion in new Idaho fab The US semiconductor manufacturer says that it plans to invest about USD 15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho – creating 2,000 direct Micron jobs.
Amtech Systems expands leadership team The manufacturer of capital equipment has appointed Louis M. Golato as Vice President of Operations.
No more Nvidia AI chips for China Nvidia Corp has reportedly been told by U.S. officials to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China.
Arm files lawsuit against Qualcomm Arm has filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia for breach of certain license agreements with Arm as well as trademark infringement.Load more news