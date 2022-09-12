© Intel Corporation

With the investment, Intel is looking to boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers.

The initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs along side the two new chip fabs, the company states in a press release. To support the development of the new site, Intel has pledged an additional USD 100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and boost research programs in the region.

Spanning nearly 1,000 acres in Licking County, just outside of Columbus, the “mega-site” can accommodate a total of eight chip fabs.