"With the start of construction on our state-of-the-art high-performance distribution center for semiconductor electronics and electronic components in Bernburg, Germany, we as a company can ensure that we can serve the growing market needs and implement our growth strategy in Europe. We are investing in the site and will thus create several hundred jobs over the next few years" explains Slobodan Puljarevic, President Avnet EMEA, in a press release from Invest in Saxony-Anhalt.

With the start of the construction phase, Avnet will now also start with the recruitment of the necessary personnel.

In the first construction phase, a total of 56,000 square metres of logistics space, 4,600 square metres of office space and a product finishing center (PMC) with an area of approximetly 1,100 square metres will be created. Possible expansion areas are planned. According to the press release a total of around 700 jobs are to be created here by 2031.

With the start of construction in September 2022, gradual commissioning is planned for 2024. The company states that up to 19,000 parcels are to be delivered from here daily to over 30,000 customers worldwide. The site in Bernburg (Saale) complements Avnet's two existing European distribution centers in Tongeren, Belgium, and Poing near Munich.

