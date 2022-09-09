© Custom Interconnect Ltd

The company’s new 46,000 square foot facility will add to its existing 34,000 square foot operation, giving CIL over 80,000 square feet of space in Andover, UK.

CIL states in a press release that it will relocate all of its micro-electronics production and power device development to the new facility in March 2023. That is after the first stage six-month fit out of its ISO7 (Class 10,000) cleanroom totalling 15,000 square feet and associated offices.

The company has seen very strong demand for its micro-electronics and electronic assembly capability through the COVID period. Coupled with its InnovateUK supported innovation programs that are focussed on strategic areas including power device development and compound semiconductor technology, CIL says it has generated the demand for this investment in increased capacity and capability.

Besides the additional capacity, CIL is also increasing its process capability as it adds equipment such as a DISCO DAD 3361 dicing saw, Boschman UNISTAR Automatic Film Assisted Plastic Overmold and Scheugenpflug VDS U1000 / LP804 VDU Auto epoxy fill system with more to equipment and processes to come.

Once everything is in place, this equipment will allow CIL to offer UK-based wafer dicing, full device overmold service for devices such as QFN’s, partial device overmold and SiC and GaN based power module potting manufactured within a UK-based, UK-owned facility.