© Swissbit

Claus has taken over the position from Swissbit CEO Silvio Muschter who served in a dual capacity since the business unit was founded back in 2019. Silvio will now continue his focus on corporate management. Claus will concentrate his efforts on the ongoing development and expansion of the Swissbit Security portfolio. He will have a particular focus on the integration of software and services for securing IoT infrastructures.

"Our goal is to offer our customers customized plug-and-play security solutions that reduce and optimize integration requirements and ensure longevity,” Claus Gründel says in a press release. "I am excited to take on this new challenge and work with my team."

Before to joining Swissbit Claus worked as an independent consultant for ProSieben Group and Barclays Bank. He has also held executive positions for many years, including at Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), where he contributed to the development of the software and service business for security applications and was in charge of furthering the cyber security portfolio’s growth.

"With Claus Gründel we have gained an extremely experienced security expert. In addition to having an in-depth understanding of market requirements, he also has the entrepreneurial knowledge to build new service models in the IoT environment," says Silvio Muschter, CEO of Swissbit.