The company has partnered with OEMs and provides a mass production solution for cabin monitoring including vital signs sensing, passenger localization and Child Presence Detection (CPD).

HARMAN states in a press release that the acquisition will strengthen its automotive product offerings, building on the its existing consumer-centric Digital Cockpit and ADAS solutions. With CAARESYS’ contactless vital signs sensing and real-time insights from that information, HARMAN says it can offer new levels of in-vehicle safety in its product line.

“With the acquisition of CAARESYS, we gain market-leading in-cabin radar sensing technology and radar-enabled features that can quickly integrate into our products,” says Christian Sobottka, President, Automotive Division, HARMAN, in a press release. “And by partnering with HARMAN, automakers can deliver the key safety and well-being features that consumers demand – today as opposed to years from now.”

Ilya Sloushch, co-founder and CEO of CAARESYS, will now lead the newly established In-Cabin Radar team at HARMAN.