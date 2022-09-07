© Jenoptik

Construction work on Jenoptik's new high-tech fab began yesterday September 6, 2022. The company is currently planning to start interior work during the second half of 2024 with production start in early 2025.

"Dresden will become a main location for our micro-optics activities. We deliberately chose one of the most important locations for the semiconductor industry in Germany and Europe, where many global companies and research institutions of the industry are present," said Stefan Traeger, President & CEO of Jenoptik AG, in a press release.

The new high-tech fab – which represents an investment of more than EUR 70 million – will provide Jenoptik with a total of 11,000 square meters of floor space, including 2,000 square meters for clean room production. The new high-tech fab will manufacture micro-optics and sensors, which are mainly used in semiconductor lithography systems. Production will take place in clean room classes ISO 5 and 3.

With the new investment, the photonics group is creating 60 additional jobs and is increasing its local workforce to a total of well over 120 employees.

Optics & sensors for the semiconductor equipment industry as well as other sectors such as medical technology & life sciences or IT infrastructure & communications are key growth drivers for Jenoptik. As a photonics group, Jenoptik is focusing on expanding these business areas, which are expected to generate around 75% of the EUR 1.2 billion in revenue targeted by 2025.