Embedded | September 07, 2022
exceet has sold Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme
exceet Group has sold its portfolio company Lucom GmbH Elektrokomponenten & Systeme, to Kontron AIS GmbH, a subsidiary of Kontron AG.
Lucom is a full service provider of smart IoT and M2M devices, software and safety products. The transaction was to completed on the first of September 2022 and the agreed sales price was EUR 5 million.
With the sale of Lucom, the exceet Group has sold its last remaining operating business and says that it is currently focusing on reinvesting the available liquid funds.
New European Heilind distribution centre set to open soon Heilind Electronics Europe says that it is set to open its new distribution centre in Upper Silesia, Poland, in early September 2022.
SK hynix to invest €10.9 billion in new fab The South Korean semiconductor giant plans to break ground on a new fabrication plant in Cheongju in October 2022. The current plan is to complete construction in early 2025.
Porsche Engineering expands in China with new Beijing office Porsche Engineering, a technology service provider and a subsidiary of Porsche, has set up another Chinese site to better meet localisation needs for the Chinese market, particularly in terms of highly automated driving, connectivity, infotainment, and assistance systems.
Global notebook shipments drops to 195 million units in 2022 According to TrendForce research, global notebook shipments reached 45.74 million units in 2Q22, down 17.7% QoQ and 24.5% YoY, setting a single-quarter post-COVID19 outbreak low. In addition to the end of pandemic proceeds, Chromebook's educational outlook is no longer rosy.
EV Group expands collaboration with ITRI Wafer bonding and lithography equipment supplier, EV Group (EVG), has expanded its collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a technology research institute based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Allegro MicroSystems as first Chief Technology Officer Allegro MicroSystems says that its Senior Vice President, Technology and Products, Mike Doogue, has been appointed as Allegro’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Meta partners with Qualcomm to produce VR chipsets Qualcomm and Meta have announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate on a new era of spatial computing powered by Snapdragon extended reality (XR) platforms and technologies for the Meta Quest platform.
Pall breaks ground on Singaporian manufacturing facility to meet semiconductor demand Filtration, separation and purification specialist Pall Corporation has broke ground for a new USD 100 million manufacturing facility in Singapore, aiming to boost the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific amidst the global chip shortage.
New Yorker Electronics acquires Switches Unlimited Global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, New Yorker Electronics, is acquiring Long Island City-based specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls, Switches Unlimited, Inc.
SK Siltron CSS opens new Michigan manufacturing facility South Korean semiconductor wafer manufacturer, SK Siltron CSS, has cut the ribbon and officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Bay City, Michigan.
Allegro completes acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits Allegro MicroSystems has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits (Heyday).
Phoenix Contact opens a new office in Poznan Phoenix Contact Wielkopolska, a Phoenix Contact Group company, will move into the Nowy Rynek D building in Poznan, Poland.
Micron to invest $15 billion in new Idaho fab The US semiconductor manufacturer says that it plans to invest about USD 15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho – creating 2,000 direct Micron jobs.
Amtech Systems expands leadership team The manufacturer of capital equipment has appointed Louis M. Golato as Vice President of Operations.
No more Nvidia AI chips for China Nvidia Corp has reportedly been told by U.S. officials to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China.
Arm files lawsuit against Qualcomm Arm has filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia for breach of certain license agreements with Arm as well as trademark infringement.
SiliconBrite enters into a partnership with Mouser Electronics SiliconBrite Technologies has entered into a new global partnership with the distributor of semiconductors and electronic components Mouser Electronics.
Alphawave IP completes acquisition of OpenFive The combined company will accelerate Alphawave's product offerings and customer base while also driving greater scale and revenue growth from an expanded total addressable market.
Renesas to Acquire Steradian Renesas has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited, a fabless semiconductor company based in Bengaluru, India, that provides 4D imaging radar solutions.
iDEAL Semiconductor expands R&D activities in Pennsylvania iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology R&D and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.
Physik Instrumente expands with additional production area in Germany Physik Instrumente (PI) says it has taken a large step towards expanding its production capacities. The company has purchased an additional building close to its headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany, to which various functions will move.
SMIC to invest $7.5 billion to expand production in Tianjin The Chinese semiconductor foundry has signed a framework agreement for a 12-inch wafer production line in Tianjin with registered capital of USD 5 billion and planned investment of USD 7.5 billion.
Micron mulls new chip factory in Texas Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology is considering an expansion to Texas – more precisely building a new manufacturing facility in the small town of Lockhart.
President Biden signs executive order on the implementation of the CHIPS Act US president Joe Biden has officially signed an executive order on the implementation of the CHIPS Act – a USD 52.7 billion semiconductor manufacturing subsidy and research law.
SK Siltron’s new US wafer fab to be completed next month The South Korean company is expecting to complete its new silicon carbide (SiC) wafer factory in Bay County, Michigan, next month.Load more news