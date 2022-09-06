Ad
September 06, 2022

New European Heilind distribution centre set to open soon

Heilind Electronics Europe says that it is set to open its new distribution centre in Upper Silesia, Poland, in early September 2022.

The company says that with investment, Heilind is aiming to further strengthen and grow its supply chain capabilities. By adding this new warehouse and office complex to its existing infrastructure, the company will be able to better support growing market requirements, especially across Poland, bordering Czechia and Slovakia, as well as Hungary and Romania.

The new structure spans 4,000 square metres and is a direct response to increasing customer demand across various industries such as commercial electronics, mil/aero, transport and mechanical.

"This distribution centre is a testimony to Heilind’s commitment to our customers and is a major milestone for us," says CEO for Heilind Electronics Europe, Robert Clapp, in a press release. “We all know distribution is a fast-paced world. The need for availability, short lead times and agility in the market is higher than ever before. So, whilst we have designed a distribution centre to meet our customers’ needs, the new facility will be more than just a warehouse space: it will also boast a showroom where our customers can meet with our suppliers and industry specialists to find out more about our technologies."

The company states that the official opening is planned for September 12, 2022. 

Global notebook shipments drops to 195 million units in 2022 According to TrendForce research, global notebook shipments reached 45.74 million units in 2Q22, down 17.7% QoQ and 24.5% YoY, setting a single-quarter post-COVID19 outbreak low. In addition to the end of pandemic proceeds, Chromebook's educational outlook is no longer rosy.
EV Group expands collaboration with ITRI Wafer bonding and lithography equipment supplier, EV Group (EVG), has expanded its collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a technology research institute based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Allegro MicroSystems as first Chief Technology Officer Allegro MicroSystems says that its Senior Vice President, Technology and Products, Mike Doogue, has been appointed as Allegro’s first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Meta partners with Qualcomm to produce VR chipsets Qualcomm and Meta have announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate on a new era of spatial computing powered by Snapdragon extended reality (XR) platforms and technologies for the Meta Quest platform.
Pall breaks ground on Singaporian manufacturing facility to meet semiconductor demand Filtration, separation and purification specialist Pall Corporation has broke ground for a new USD 100 million manufacturing facility in Singapore, aiming to boost the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific amidst the global chip shortage.
New Yorker Electronics acquires Switches Unlimited Global franchised distributor of passive electronic components, New Yorker Electronics, is acquiring Long Island City-based specialty distributor of electromechanical and automation controls, Switches Unlimited, Inc.
SK Siltron CSS opens new Michigan manufacturing facility South Korean semiconductor wafer manufacturer, SK Siltron CSS, has cut the ribbon and officially opened its new manufacturing facility in Bay City, Michigan.
Allegro completes acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits Allegro MicroSystems has completed its previously-announced acquisition of Heyday Integrated Circuits (Heyday).
Phoenix Contact opens a new office in Poznan Phoenix Contact Wielkopolska, a Phoenix Contact Group company, will move into the Nowy Rynek D building in Poznan, Poland.
Micron to invest $15 billion in new Idaho fab The US semiconductor manufacturer says that it plans to invest about USD 15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for memory manufacturing in Boise, Idaho – creating 2,000 direct Micron jobs.
Amtech Systems expands leadership team The manufacturer of capital equipment has appointed Louis M. Golato as Vice President of Operations.
No more Nvidia AI chips for China Nvidia Corp has reportedly been told by U.S. officials to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China.
Arm files lawsuit against Qualcomm Arm has filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm and its subsidiary Nuvia for breach of certain license agreements with Arm as well as trademark infringement.
SiliconBrite enters into a partnership with Mouser Electronics SiliconBrite Technologies has entered into a new global partnership with the distributor of semiconductors and electronic components Mouser Electronics.
Alphawave IP completes acquisition of OpenFive The combined company will accelerate Alphawave's product offerings and customer base while also driving greater scale and revenue growth from an expanded total addressable market.
Renesas to Acquire Steradian Renesas has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Steradian Semiconductors Private Limited, a fabless semiconductor company based in Bengaluru, India, that provides 4D imaging radar solutions.
TULA Solution handles distribution of PEAK-System products in Vietnam
iDEAL Semiconductor expands R&D activities in Pennsylvania iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology R&D and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.
Physik Instrumente expands with additional production area in Germany Physik Instrumente (PI) says it has taken a large step towards expanding its production capacities. The company has purchased an additional building close to its headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany, to which various functions will move.
SMIC to invest $7.5 billion to expand production in Tianjin The Chinese semiconductor foundry has signed a framework agreement for a 12-inch wafer production line in Tianjin with registered capital of USD 5 billion and planned investment of USD 7.5 billion.
Micron mulls new chip factory in Texas Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology is considering an expansion to Texas – more precisely building a new manufacturing facility in the small town of Lockhart.
President Biden signs executive order on the implementation of the CHIPS Act US president Joe Biden has officially signed an executive order on the implementation of the CHIPS Act – a USD 52.7 billion semiconductor manufacturing subsidy and research law.
SK Siltron’s new US wafer fab to be completed next month The South Korean company is expecting to complete its new silicon carbide (SiC) wafer factory in Bay County, Michigan, next month.
DuPont to expand semiconductor materials production in US DuPont Semiconductor Technologies, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, has chosen Glasgow, Delaware, for a USD 50 million expansion in response to growing industry demand.
Meyer Burger secures silicon wafers for its solar cells Meyer Burger says that it has signed a binding supply agreement for silicon wafers with the Norwegian manufacturer Norwegian Crystals.
Henkel Korea inaugurates Songdo Plant Henkel Korea has completed its Songdo Plant within the Songdo High-tech Industrial Cluster in Incheon, which will become the Asia-Pacific production hub for high-impact electronics solutions of the Adhesive Technologies business unit.
