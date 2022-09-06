© Heilind

The company says that with investment, Heilind is aiming to further strengthen and grow its supply chain capabilities. By adding this new warehouse and office complex to its existing infrastructure, the company will be able to better support growing market requirements, especially across Poland, bordering Czechia and Slovakia, as well as Hungary and Romania.

The new structure spans 4,000 square metres and is a direct response to increasing customer demand across various industries such as commercial electronics, mil/aero, transport and mechanical.

"This distribution centre is a testimony to Heilind’s commitment to our customers and is a major milestone for us," says CEO for Heilind Electronics Europe, Robert Clapp, in a press release. “We all know distribution is a fast-paced world. The need for availability, short lead times and agility in the market is higher than ever before. So, whilst we have designed a distribution centre to meet our customers’ needs, the new facility will be more than just a warehouse space: it will also boast a showroom where our customers can meet with our suppliers and industry specialists to find out more about our technologies."

The company states that the official opening is planned for September 12, 2022.