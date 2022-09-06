© Porsche Engineering

“Developments for China are ideally pursued in China itself; only there are the engineers close enough to the market and customers to develop China-specific functions,” says Peter Schäfer, CEO of Porsche Engineering in a press release. “We have already been well positioned for this in Shanghai, and the Beijing office’s close proximity to key customers will support us in our plans to build an even stronger presence on China’s market, further strengthening our capabilities in developing intelligent and connected vehicles.”

The new R&D office is located in Chaoyang District where a host of well-known automotive companies have set up their offices. The new location in Beijing adds to Porsche Engineering existing site in Shanghai, where more than 130 employees are already working on various high-tech automotive projects.

“The Chinese market has become a leading source of key technologies and industry transformation thanks to customers’ affinity for high-tech developments. As a luxury sports car manufacturer, strengthening local investment and R&D is a significant part of Porsche's global innovation strategy,” adds Michael Kirsch, President and CEO of Porsche China.

The continues to state that with the expansion in Beijing, he expects a fast growth of the overall R&D and engineering capabilities of the Group in the country.

Uwe Pichler-Necek, CEO of Porsche Engineering in China, says that intelligent and connected vehicles are at the heart of Porsche Engineering’s developments in China.

“The opening of Porsche Engineering’s new Beijing office is an important step towards realizing our goals of adapting to the special characteristics of the Chinese market and developing specifically for vehicles in China.”

He continues to say that at the moment Porsche Engineering is in the middle of a recruiting process as it looks to add more talent. In China, Porsche Engineering employs primarily experts for highly automated driving, chassis, high-voltage systems, connected services and infotainment, who work on a variety of automotive projects.