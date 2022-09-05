© ITRI

With the support of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan, ITRI established the Heterogeneous Integration Chip-let System Package Alliance (Hi-CHIP) to help create an ecosystem covering package design, testing and verification, and pilot production, to achieve the goal of supply chain localisation and expand business opportunities.

As a member of the Hi-CHIP Alliance, EVG has provided several of its wafer bonding and lithography systems, including the LITHOSCALE maskless exposure lithography system, EVG 850 DB automated debonding system, and GEMINI FB hybrid bonding system. The installation of these high-volume-manufacturing platforms at ITRI's facility will help enable EVG's and ITRI's shared customers to accelerate the development and transfer of new heterogeneous integration processes from R&D to customers' fabs, a press release reads..

In semiconductor manufacturing, 3D vertical stacking and heterogeneous integration – the manufacturing, assembly and packaging of multiple different components and dies into a single device or package – are increasingly important for higher performance beyond transistor scaling. 3D and heterogeneous integration are enabling high-bandwidth interconnects in advanced packaging to achieve overall system performance gains, and thus have become a crucial driver for artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and other high-performance computing applications.

"Having the same fully automated high-volume-manufacturing systems in our research facility that our customers have in their fabs, including these new wafer bonding and lithography solutions from EV Group, enables our customers to immediately transfer process recipes developed at ITRI to their own fabs – providing short ramp-up time from lab to fab," says Dr. Robert (Wei-Chung) Lo, Deputy General Director of Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories at ITRI, in the press release.