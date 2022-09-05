EV Group expands collaboration with ITRI
Wafer bonding and lithography equipment supplier, EV Group (EVG), has expanded its collaboration with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a technology research institute based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
With the support of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Taiwan, ITRI established the Heterogeneous Integration Chip-let System Package Alliance (Hi-CHIP) to help create an ecosystem covering package design, testing and verification, and pilot production, to achieve the goal of supply chain localisation and expand business opportunities.
As a member of the Hi-CHIP Alliance, EVG has provided several of its wafer bonding and lithography systems, including the LITHOSCALE maskless exposure lithography system, EVG 850 DB automated debonding system, and GEMINI FB hybrid bonding system. The installation of these high-volume-manufacturing platforms at ITRI's facility will help enable EVG's and ITRI's shared customers to accelerate the development and transfer of new heterogeneous integration processes from R&D to customers' fabs, a press release reads..
In semiconductor manufacturing, 3D vertical stacking and heterogeneous integration – the manufacturing, assembly and packaging of multiple different components and dies into a single device or package – are increasingly important for higher performance beyond transistor scaling. 3D and heterogeneous integration are enabling high-bandwidth interconnects in advanced packaging to achieve overall system performance gains, and thus have become a crucial driver for artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and other high-performance computing applications.
"Having the same fully automated high-volume-manufacturing systems in our research facility that our customers have in their fabs, including these new wafer bonding and lithography solutions from EV Group, enables our customers to immediately transfer process recipes developed at ITRI to their own fabs – providing short ramp-up time from lab to fab," says Dr. Robert (Wei-Chung) Lo, Deputy General Director of Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories at ITRI, in the press release.
"Our ongoing collaboration with ITRI gives us access to world-class research expertise and further enhances our process support infrastructure in Taiwan, which EVG has significantly expanded over the years to better meet the growing needs and challenges that our customers and partners in the region face. This includes our exceptional process and application engineering team based in multiple locations across Taiwan, which complements the services provided at EVG's Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center at our headquarters in Austria," says Hermann Waltl, executive sales and customer support director and member of the executive board at EV Group.