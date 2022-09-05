© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Mike has served as Senior Vice President of Technology and Products, since 2019, after a career of progressive engineering and executive leadership roles at the company since joining in 1998.

“Allegro is at a key inflection point in its growth journey and the role of a CTO is extremely critical in defining the future technology vision, building technology roadmaps, establishing relationships within the external ecosystem, and engaging with all stakeholders to position Allegro for continued success,” says Vineet Nargolwala, President and CEO of Allegro MicroSystems, in a press release. “With almost 25 years defining and creating Allegro’s engineering and business growth story, I cannot think of a better leader than Mike to become our first ever CTO.”

With the appointment of Mike Doogue to CTO, Allegro also announces the promotion of Suman Narayan to Senior Vice President, Products. Suman has served as Vice President, Sensor Business Unit since February of 2021. In his new role, as a member of Allegro’s Executive Leadership Team, Suman will be responsible for driving the continued growth of Allegro’s Sensor and Power product portfolios.