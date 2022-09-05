Meta partners with Qualcomm to produce VR chipsets
Qualcomm and Meta have announced a multi-year agreement to collaborate on a new era of spatial computing powered by Snapdragon extended reality (XR) platforms and technologies for the Meta Quest platform.
The companies have already worked together on virtual reality innovations for over seven years, most recently with Meta Quest 2. This new agreement "solidifies" the two partners' commitment to deliver multiple generations of devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come.
“By partnering with Meta, we are bringing together two of the world’s metaverse leaders to revolutionize the future of computing for billions of people in the coming years,” says Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated, in a press release. “Building off our joint leadership in XR, this agreement will allow our companies to deliver best-in-class devices and experiences to transform how we work, play, learn, create and connect in a fully realized metaverse.”
“We're working with Qualcomm Technologies on customized virtual reality chipsets -- powered by Snapdragon XR platforms and technology -- for our future roadmap of Quest products,” adds Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta. “As we continue to build more advanced capabilities and experiences for virtual and augmented reality, it has become more important to build specialized technologies to power our future VR headsets and other devices.”