The companies have already worked together on virtual reality innovations for over seven years, most recently with Meta Quest 2. This new agreement "solidifies" the two partners' commitment to deliver multiple generations of devices and experiences powered by custom VR platforms in the years to come.

“By partnering with Meta, we are bringing together two of the world’s metaverse leaders to revolutionize the future of computing for billions of people in the coming years,” says Cristiano Amon, president and chief executive officer, Qualcomm Incorporated, in a press release. “Building off our joint leadership in XR, this agreement will allow our companies to deliver best-in-class devices and experiences to transform how we work, play, learn, create and connect in a fully realized metaverse.”