© Pall Corporation Business | September 02, 2022

Pall breaks ground on Singaporian manufacturing facility to meet semiconductor demand

Filtration, separation and purification specialist Pall Corporation has broke ground for a new USD 100 million manufacturing facility in Singapore, aiming to boost the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific amidst the global chip shortage.

Once fully operational, the new facility is expected to more than double Pall's current production capacity and strengthen its position in Singapore as a regional and global hub for a USD 1 trillion industry, the company states in a press release.

The facility will occupy a seven-acre campus that will include more than 18,000 square meters of manufacturing and office space. High-volume manufacturing (HVM) and research and development capabilities are planned to be completed between late 2023 and early 2024.

"We expect the APAC region will soon outstrip other markets to become an anchor in the global semiconductor industry. Today, APAC accounts for most of the global semiconductor market. With large-scale investments in Singapore, along with Tsukuba, Japan, Pall is well positioned to offer substantial expertise in advanced node solutions and a vast footprint of technologies to serve the growing demands of chip manufacturers in the region," says Naresh Narasimhan, President of Pall Corporation, in the press release.

Vice President and General Manager of Pall's Microelectronics business unit, says that with this new site, the company will incorporate advanced technologies into its processes – and that it will hire 300 new associates in science, engineering and manufacturing.

"For peak chip performance and energy efficiency, it is crucial that semiconductor chips are manufactured at the highest level of purity, especially in new applications such as automotive and medical devices, where latent defects can be costly and pose potential safety hazards. Customers in industries such as telecommunications, deep technology, automotives and transport, rely on Pall's high-end filtration solutions for each step of the manufacturing process," Shangaza Dasent says.

