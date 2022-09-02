© New Yorker Electronics

The newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary will continue to operate under the name Switches Unlimited.

“New Yorker Electronics’ purchase of Switches Unlimited marks our second acquisition in less than two years,” says Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics, in a press release. “We are continuing to identify and invest in strategic assets which affirm our commitment to provide customers with an unparalleled selection, depth of inventory, in addition to the highest level of customer and engineering services. Everyone at New Yorker Electronics is confident the acquisition of Switches Unlimited will deliver significant added value to our customers while expanding New Yorker Electronics’ footprint throughout the U.S.”

A Long-established distributor of electronic components for new designs and replacements, Switches Unlimited specialises in panel design, automation controls along with drop-in replacements for obsolete parts. The company maintains a deep, ready-to-ship inventory of switches, relays, timers, circuit breakers, enclosures, terminal blocks, and transformers. Also stocked are level, liquid, proximity, and photoelectric controls.