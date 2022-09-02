© SK Siltron CSS

The new facility is part of a USD 300 million expansion that the company disclosed back in July 2021, which Evertiq reported on. The expansion will both double the company's Michigan workforce and quadruple its manufacturing capacity over the next several years.

SK Siltron CSS manufactures wafers made of silicon carbide (SiC) – targeting the electric vehicle sector. SiC wafers are more efficient at handling high powers and conducting heat than normal silicon. The company states that when used in EV system components, SiC-based products allow for a more efficient transfer of electricity from the battery to the motor, increasing the driving range of an EV by 5% to 10%.

In a press release, the SK Group states that the new Bay City manufacturing facility underscores the conglomerate's commitment to the state of Michigan and reaffirms its plans to increase its US investments and assets to more than USD 50 billion and create tens of thousands of jobs in the U.S. by the end of 2025. SK Group companies currently have USD 13 billion in U.S. investments and assets and more than 4,000 U.S. employees.