The company will arrange its office in a space of 1,350 square metre, according to a press release from developer Skanska.

Phoenix Contact Wielkopolska has been in business since 1994 when it was established in Nowy Tomysl. Today the company employs over 3,300 people in its three branches in New Tomysl, Poznan and Tarnobrzeg.

Back in 2019, the company opened a Design Office in Poznan – its second branch of the Machine Construction Department. Now, in Poznan, the company will set up its Shared Service Center in the Nowy Rynek complex.

“This is another major step forward step for our company. The establishment of Shared Service Center is a great honor we received from Phoenix Contact Group, but also a great responsibility, for which we are prepared,” says Marcin Poznański, CEO of Phoenix Contact Wielkopolska, in the press release.

Marcin Poznański continues to say that in the Poznan office, the company will provide technical and commercial support services for the Phoenix Contact Group. He also states that over 130 people will be employed here, dedicated to 12 different service areas (Electromechanics, Electronics, Data Management, E-learning, Building Infrastructure Management, IT, Accounting, Controlling and Laboratory).